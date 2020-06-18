Waller, Mark C. May 2, 1958 - June 13, 2020 Omaha - Preceded by father, Larry Waller; mother, Patty Waller; uncle, Ron Barnett. Survived by wife, Barb Barna; son Mike Grabowski; stepdaughters, Kristy (Jake) Buettner, Lisa (Shane) Kelly and Shelly (Brett) Henn; sisters, Kim Waller and Sara (Jason) Thompson; brother, Todd (Lorenza) Waller; aunt, Joan Barnett; stepmother, Louena Guidera; 9 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Family will be receiving friends Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10-11am with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am at Stonebridge Christian Church, 15801 Butler Ave. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

