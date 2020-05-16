Wallace, Thomas J.

Wallace, Thomas J. Age 87 Of Omaha, NE. Survived by wife, Vergene; daughter, Connie (Clyde) Marker; and son, Michael Wallace all of Florida; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Jack (Jean) of Florida, Jim of Texas, Gene (Katherine) of California and Teresa Casraiss of Maryland; step-daughters, Kim (Dean) Pegg of Kearney, NE and Holly (Tim) Nockels of Texas; VISITATION Monday 12-7pm with family receiving friends from 5-7pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Tuesday 11am at St. John's Catholic Church in Valley. Interment Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

