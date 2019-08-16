Wallace, Stephen E., M.D. August 16, 1919 - August 14, 2019 Stephen Wallace was born in White Lake, Aurora County, S.D., to Maurice and Mary Wallace, the oldest of two sons and two daughters. He died peacefully in his sleep two days shy of his 100th birthday in Omaha after a brief stay at the Josie Harper Hospice House. Steve enlisted in the Army on December 27, 1941, and served his country in the Army Air Corps until November 9, 1945. He was educated at Concept Missouri College and Creighton University, earning his medical degree in 1951. He later became a Charter Fellow in the American Academy of Family Physicians, a Diplomat on the American Board of Family Practice, and a Fellow in the American Geriatrics Society. His medical practice spanned 40 years in Wahoo, NE; Austin, TX; and Omaha. He married Loretta Rieple on September 2, 1950 in Bellevue, and together they raised four children. In retirement, Steve enjoyed playing golf, gardening, traveling, his family and a good Manhattan. He will be remembered as a kind, unassuming, thoughtful and intelligent human being. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin; sisters, Alma Kersenbrock and Evelyn Connors; brother, Dr. Robert Wallace; and grandson, Mark Wallace. He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Loretta; children, Patrick (Cheryl), Ann Schroeder (Van), and Mary Kirby (Greg); grandchildren: Laura Geisinger (Nathan Knoll), Megan Goodman (Eric), Stephen Schroeder (Erika), John Geisinger (Caitlin), and Michael Schroeder (Erin); great-grandchildren: Emily and Alex Goodman; Graham, Nelia and Emmelyn Schroeder; and Jack Knoll; plus several nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, August 18, from 4-6pm, with Vigil Service following at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 19, 10am, at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 9602 Q St., Omaha. Entombment at Calvary Mausoleum with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to Siena/ Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St., Omaha. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
