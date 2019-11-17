Wallace, Nancy L. June 15, 1946 - November 9, 2019 Nancy L. Wallace passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born to Robert and Wilma Hipwell in North Platte, NE, on June 15,1946. Nancy managed Lake Candlewood Apartments for several years. She loved her family and especially traveling with them. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Wilma Hipwell. She leaves behind her children, Debbie (Darren) Rasmussen, Luke Jr. (Keri) Wallace, Lori Wallace, Lisa (Jeff) Stearnes; former husband, Luke Wallace Sr.; siblings, Charlie and Jeff Hipwell, Linda (Lehmann), Bev Anway and Jane Nelkin; grandchildren, Jared and Jordan Rasmussen, Lauren and Sydney Wallace, Ben, Kate and Maddie Stearnes; many grand-dogs and cats. Private family services. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

