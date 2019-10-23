Wallace, Jamel Brettin

Wallace, Jamel Brettin December 21, 1988 - October 12, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 6-8pm, at Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11am at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street. Interment at Mt Hope Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.