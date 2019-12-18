Walker, Robert S. Jr. April 21, 1937 - December 16, 2019 Age 82 of Omaha. Survived by wife, Linda R. Walker; son and daughter-in-law, Robert III and Donna Walker, Omaha; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dr. Todd Sekundiak, North Dakota; grandchildren, Chris Walker and wife, Alison, Jordan Walker, Casey Walker and fianc�, Anna Conway all of Omaha, Lauren Tinley of Chicago, John Tinley, Omaha; Sasha Sekundiak of North Dakota; great grandchildren, Charlie and Robert IV. Family will receive friends Friday, January 3rd from 5:30-7:30pm at West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 4th, 10am West Center Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association-Omaha (11711 Arbor Street, #110, Omaha, Ne, 68144) or West Omaha Rotary Foundation (4089 S. 84th Street, PMB 317, Omaha, NE, 68127) HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

