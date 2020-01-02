Walker, Robert S., Jr.

Walker, Robert S., Jr. April 21, 1937 - December 16, 2019 Survived by wife, Linda R. Walker; son and daughter-in-law, Robert III and Donna Walker of Omaha; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dr. Todd Sekundiak of North Dakota; grandchildren: Chris Walker and wife Alison, Jordan Walker, Casey Walker and fianc� Anna Conway all of Omaha, Lauren Tinley of Chicago IL, John Tinley of Omaha, and Sasha Sekundiak of North Dakota; and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Robert IV. Family will receive friends Friday, January 3rd from 5:307:30pm at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 4th, 10am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association-Omaha (11711 Arbor Street, #110, Omaha, Ne, 68144) or West Omaha Rotary Foundation (4089 S. 84th Street, PMB 317, Omaha, Ne, 68127). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Walker, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.