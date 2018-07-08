Walker, Mary Ann Aug 6, 1942 - Jul 1, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Warner and Rose Odermatt. Survived by sons, Tad (Christine) and Torrey (Ann); grandchildren: Lucas, Blake, Caleb, and Kylie; sister, Diane Zarek (Bill); brother, Richard Odermatt (Cindy); nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 9th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 10th at 10:30am at St. Gerald Lakeview Chapel, 7859 Lakeview St. in Ralston. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, 3pm, Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.