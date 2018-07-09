Walker, Mary Ann Aug 6, 1942 - Jul 1, 2018 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, July 10th, 10:30am, St. Gerald Lakeview Chapel, 7859 Lakeview St. in Ralston. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday 3pm, Woodland Cemetery, North Bend, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

