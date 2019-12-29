Walker, Marcia Ann February 28, 1930 - December 26, 2019 Marcia Ann Walker, age 89, of Papillion NE, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Marcia was born on February 28, 1930 to Mark and Helen Wittges. Preceded in death by brother, Mark (Bill) Wittges. Marcia is survived by her loving children, Greg Walker, and Debbie (Rusty) Mailliard; daughter-in-law, Becky Walker; grandchildren, Jennifer Walker, Chris Mailliard, Mark Walker, and Allyson Deahl; great-grandchildren, Grace, Ella, Sofia, Hayden, Ryan, Peyton, Leila, and Eddie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION will be Monday, December 30, from 5-7pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be 10am Tuesday, December 31, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. A Private Interment will take place. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.westlawnhillcrest.com WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
