Walker, Linda Ruch August 4, 1938 - January 26, 2020 Of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Robert S. Walker, Jr.; parents, Dr. Ralph and Helen Ruch; brother, Donald E. Ruch. Died with grace and courage after a long battle with Alzheimer's on January 26, 2020. She was born in Lima, Ohio, August 4, 1938, daughter of Dr. Ralph and Helen Ruch. Her father was Chief Dermatologist at St. Regis Hospital until 1942. World War II moved the family to Omaha where her father served as a Major in the U.S. Public Health Service and in 1947 he joined the faculty of Creighton University Medical School where he taught part time while practicing. Linda was graduate of Westside High School, Omaha and Stephens College, Columbia, MO, where she was program director of the campus radio station and served on the college Judicial Council. Robert "Bob" and Linda were united in marriage in December 1957 at Countryside Community Church in Omaha. Linda was a dedicated volunteer serving Children's Hospital, Junior League of Omaha, Countryside Church, Nebraska Republican Founders' Day, Nebraska Educational Television Commission along with many others. Linda will be always be remembered within our hearts as a spiritual, beautiful, kind, thoughtful and intelligent woman who loved her family, trees, flowers, tennis, history, music and the arts and her Swiss heritage. Linda is greatly missed by her two children: Rob (Donna) Walker of Omaha, Lisa ( Todd) Sekundiak of North Dakota; six grandchildren: Chris (Alison) Walker, Jordan Walker, Casey (Fiance Anna) Walker, Lauren Tinley, John Tinley, Sasha Sekundiak; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Jo Anderson; nieces, Amy (Daryl) Leise, Wendy Anderson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 2pm, at Lauritzen Gardens (100 Bancroft St., Omaha, NE 68108) with reception following. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Arbor Day Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
