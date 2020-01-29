Walker, Linda Ruch Age 81 Linda Ruch Walker, of Omaha, was born August 4, 1938. Preceded in death by husband, Robert S. Walker, Jr.; brother, Donald Ruch. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Robert III and Donna Walker; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dr. Todd Sekundiak; grandchildren: Chris Walker and wife, Alison; Jordan Walker; Casey Walker and fianc�e, Anna Conway; Lauren Tinley, John Tinley, Sasha Sekundiak; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Robert IV; sister, Jo Anderson; nieces, Amy Leise and husband, Daryl; and Wendy Anderson. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 21st, at Lauritzen Gardens with time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Arbor Day Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

