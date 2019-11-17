Walker, Helen D.

Walker, Helen D. June 23, 1927 - November 13, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Ward Sr.; and daughter, Carolyn Walker-Douglas. Survived by children, Ward Jr. (Ida), Eileen (Tony) Pankey, Merle (Melita), Gary, Denise Walker (Stevie), Pam (Robert) Stennis, and Kelly (Damon) Sutton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Stonewall (Dixie) Bishop, and Julia Bishop; many family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am Wednesday, all at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Council Bluffs, IA. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

