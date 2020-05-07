Walker-Gladney, Dedra Faith

Walker-Gladney, Dedra Faith Age 51 of Omaha, NE passed away April 14, 2020. A CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE will be 10:30am, Saturday, May 9th, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

