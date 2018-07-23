Walker Douglas, Carolyn Jun 16, 1948 - Jul 20, 2018 Omaha. Preceded by her father, Ward Walker Sr. Survived by daughter Christina Douglas; mother Helen Walker; husband Nate Douglas; sisters: Eileen (Tony) Pankey, Denise Walker (Stevie), Pam (Robert) Stennis, and Kelly (Damon) Sutton; brothers: Ward (Ida) Walker Jr, Merle (Melita) Walker, and Gary Walker; granddaughter Victoria Relford; and many other relatives. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, July 25, Roeder Mortuary, with VISITATION from 10-11am. Interment: Walnut Hill Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

