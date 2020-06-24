Walkenhorst, Dawn E. (McNally) April 8, 1979 - June 22, 2020 Age 41, of Omaha. Survived by her husband, Todd; children: Chloe, Caleigh, Caitlin, Caden; parents, Joe and Kathy McNally; sister, Kate (Nick) Eakin; brothers, Joseph (Paige) McNally Jr., Timothy (Roben) McNally; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 5-7:30pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF DAWN'S LIFE: Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:30am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (150 & Q St.) Interment: Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society or Lincoln Children's Zoo. For more details, visit bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

