Walenz-Dyer, D. Joan (Musilek) December 29, 1928 - April 4, 2020 Age 91. The family wishes to extend special thanks to her caregivers through the last year of her life. Preceded in death by parents, sisters and brothers. Survived by son, Mark Walenz (Teresa Hier-Walenz) of Papillion; daughter, Michelle Walenz of Lincoln; grandchildren, Alexandria Walenz of Grand Island, Matthew Walenz of Nashville, Victoria Walenz of Omaha, Joanna Walenz of Lincoln, Megan Gaydosh of Bellevue and Monica Gaydosh, PO3, USN, of Virginia; great-grandson, Braxton Bent of Bellevue. VISITATION: Wednesday, April 8th, 67pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, April 9th, 1pm, Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Geddes, South Dakota. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please feel free to send cards or condolences to the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

