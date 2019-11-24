Walde, Wayne P.

Walde, Wayne P. Age 75, of Omaha, NE passed away peacefully November 20, 2019 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. Wayne was diagnosed with Hereditary Ataxia in his mid-forties. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad, was a member of the GM Drag Racing Team, a multi-sport coach, and a dedicated family man and friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Miriam Walde; brother, John Walde; daughter, Annette Walde-Colgate; and grandson, Bradley Walde. He is survived by his son, Anthony (Tony) Walde; granddaughters, Elizabeth and Nicole Walde, of Omaha, NE; sisters, Carol Roberts and Judy Marino of Reno, NV; brother, Jerry Walde. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: will be held in Reno, NV at a date TBD. Please designate Memorials to United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska 920 S 107 Ave #302 Omaha, NE. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

