Waite, Kathleen "Joy" Sep 29, 1927 - Jul 12, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Billy; infant daughter. Survived by children, Tom (Lorri) Waite, Kathy (Dan) Dunne, Michael Waite, Teri (Tony) Amenta; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, James Walton. VISITATION with the family Monday, 5-7pm, at the Mortuary. FUNERAL Tuesday, 11am, at the Mortuary. Interment Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of your choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

