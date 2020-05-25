Wais, Daniel A. November 5, 1937 - May 22, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter, Carolyn E. Wais; and sister, Patricia Stehno. Survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters: Anne Kennedy (Jason), Kathryn King, and Rebecca Mass (Jeff); 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jeanne Nikirk, Virginia Williford, Janet Lee, and Tom Wais (Rosemary); and son-in-law, Kevin King. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Tuesday 5-7pm, with 7pm VIGIL SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 10:30am, all at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the Family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Funeral Mass go to our website and click the "view livecast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

