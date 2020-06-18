Wahl, Janet C. "Jan" January 18, 1939 - June 12, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Paul F. (Fritz). Survived by daughters, Valerie (Joe) Meuret, Cindy (Don) Hubbell, Karen Sanford; grandchildren, Ashley, Meaghan, Donald, Andrew, Elizabeth, Rebekah, Sarah, many family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to University of Iowa Hospital (Psychology & Brain Research Dept). ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Wahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.