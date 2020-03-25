Wagner, Virginia (Edler) March 22, 2020 Of Hooper, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, Carl Jr. and Adella (Schademann) Lorenzen; husband, Cleo; sister and brother-in-law, Anna Bell and Dallas Geu; and a niece, Diane Steskal. Survivors include husband, Lyman Wagner of Hooper; niece, Arlene (Art) Rolf; nephew, Marv Steskal; great-nieces and nephews and their families. Private Family Services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:30am at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point, NE. Interment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Relatives and friends can watch the service on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc Facebook page on Thursday morning. MINNICK FUNERAL HOME 830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788 402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

