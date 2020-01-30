Wagner, Richard L. Age 85, January 28, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Connie; daughter, Roxanne Hampton; son, Richard Wagner. Survived by daughter, Rhonda Wagner; son, Raymond (Cindy) Wagner; 12 grandchildren; great-grandchildren. GATHERING OF FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Thursday, January 30, 5-8pm, at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. Private family interment.

