Wagner, Harvey

Wagner, Harvey February 16, 1941 - November 13, 2019 VISITATION will be Tuesday, November 19, at 10am at Faith Westwood Church, 4814 Oaks Lane, Omaha, with CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE to follow at 11am. Private Burial with family will take place in Omaha National Cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

