Wagman, Robert J., Sr. September 10, 1919 - November 29, 2019 Seventy-nine year member of Local Plumber's Union #16. Survived by his wife Bernyce; children, Rita (Jack) Skinner, Robert Jr. (Annette) Wagman, and Tim (Micki) Wagman; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE 7pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to Creighton Prep High School, Mercy High School, or St. Thomas More. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

