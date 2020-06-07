Wagman, Bernyce January 27, 1919 - June 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Robert Sr.; 1 brother; and 6 sisters. Survived by daughter, Rita (Jack) Skinner; sons, Robert Jr. (Annette), and Tim (Micki); 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 1 brother; and 2 sisters. VISITATION begins Tuesday at 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Wednesday 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: St. John's Cemetery. Memorials to the charity of choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bernyce Wagman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

