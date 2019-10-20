Wageman, Esther E. September 17, 1934 - October 18, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Francis; daughter, Laura Ann; brothers, Gerald, Ed and Fred Blum; and sister, Helen. Survived by children: Julia, Jerry, Patrick (Lisa), Roger (Vicki), Jeffrey (Ann), Diane (Chris) Milisits, and Brian (Michelle); grandchildren: Grant, Alexa and Hailey Wageman, Taylor Wageman, Cody Tjards (Elle), Blake Milisits, and Nicholas, Brett and Jake Wageman; great-grandsons, Kaison and Theo Tjards; brothers, Richard (Lois), and Paul (Mary) Blum; sisters-in-laws, Marlene and Jolene Blum; sister Joan Wageman; and many other relatives. VISITATION: Monday, October 21st, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 22nd, 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to St. Cecilia Cathedral Endowment Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

