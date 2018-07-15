Wadum, Marcelle F. Feb 18, 1924 - Jul 12, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Jack Wadum, parents and siblings. Survived by daughter, Michelle Lechner (Rob); grandson, Jackson; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Friday, July 20th at 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

