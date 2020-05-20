Wade, DeWitt Sr. July 26, 1933 - May 10, 2020 DeWitt Wade Sr., age 86, was born to Dan Wade, Sr. and Etta (Brown) Wade in Omaha, NE. He served in the United States Air Force. DeWitt Wade transitioned in life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Sr. and Etta Wade; sons, DeWitt Wade, Jr. and Ronnie Wade; siblings, Dan Wade, Jr., Anna V. Sullivan, Nellie M. Webb and Charlotte V. Shropshire. He is survived by his children, Darlene (Albert) Williams, Patricia Carr, Judy Wade, Dennell Wade, Glenda Edward, Bobby(deceased), Judy, James, Stacy, Douglas and Dennis; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; aunts; uncles; and a host of family and friends. VISITATION: 9-11am Wednesday, May 20th Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday also at the Mortuary. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery with Military Honors by: Kanesville Honor Guard. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

