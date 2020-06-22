Waddle, Elizabeth M. March 10, 1933 - June 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, James R. Waddle. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Wednesday, June 24th, at 10am at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, or Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

