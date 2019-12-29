Wacker, Polly Ann August 2, 1952 - December 24, 2019 Polly Ann Wacker (Henderson) passed on December 24, 2019. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 29th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 30th, 10am, Messiah Lutheran Church (5015 S 80th St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, December 30th, 2pm, Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

