Vrbka, LaVerne E. June 1, 1938 - May 4, 2020 Survived by wife of 57 years, Pauline M. Vrbka; children: Paula (Bernard) Peters, Omaha, NE; Myra Suazo, Omaha, NE; Natalie Vrbka and friend Jake Vanlier, Omaha, NE; Neal (Amy) Vrbka, Omaha, NE; grandchildren: Samantha Peters, Portland, OR; Seth Peters, Sunnyvale, CA; Tyler Suazo, Omaha, NE; Alex Vrbka, Peyton Vrbka, Addison Vrbka, Grace Vrbka, all Omaha, NE; sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, May 11th, at 10am St. Gerald's Catholic Church, 96th & Q St. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials suggested to St. Gerald's Catholic Church or favorite charity. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

