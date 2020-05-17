Vranes, Helen J. December 24, 1919 - May 3, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; and sons, Joseph and Bob. Survived by daughter, Paula (Rich) Prochaska; daughter-in-law, Christyne Vranes; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren. FUNERAL: Monday 11am at the Mortuary. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. VISITATION begins Monday prior to Service at 10am at the Mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

