Voyles, Carl Emery

Voyles, Carl Emery February 6, 1943 - June 25, 2020 Age 77, of Elmwood, NE. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born in Nebraska City, NE to Emery and Leona (Pope) Voyles. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Voyles; children: Todd Voyles, Lance (Janet) Voyles, Melinda (Jay) Utterback, James (Jody) Voyles, Wendy (Julie) Voyles, Carrie (Jerry) Finchum, and Matthew (Michelle) Rachard; grandchildren: Aiden and Ashley Voyles, Jasmine (Cody) Main and Samuel Utterback, Samantha (Rebecca H.) Voyles, Billy (Lauren) Godfrey, Megen (Jonny) Rodvelt, Amber Poe, Devon Ulfers, Wessley Rachau, Kevin Rachau, William Rachau, and Liliahna Rachau; great-grandchildren: Railey, Ethan, Phillip, Zaydin, and Dawson; sisters, Dorothy Sailor and Ella Johnson; also many nieces; nephews; countless friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Joe and Ann Murphy; brother, Harry Voyles; sister, Connie Yegge; grandsons, Jordan and Jesse Utterback; brothers-in-law, Terry Sailor, Joe Murphy, Jerry Murphy, and Jim Murphy; and sisters-in-law, Lena Murphy and Vicky Murphy. Family Celebration of Life: today at the Family home. Memorials suggested to ASPCA, or charity of your choice in Carl's name. HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H St., Weeping Water, NE 402-267-5544 | www.hammonsfs.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Voyles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.