Voss, John H.

Voss, John H. Feb 18, 1954 - Oct 7, 2019 "The hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out." (John 5:28) John's friends and family hold this promise near to them. Looking forward to a time when we will hear his vibrant laughter again. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Saturday, October 19, at 1:30pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5911 Ville De Sante Dr.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.