Vose, Dr. James L. Age 93 - January 17, 2020 He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Vose. Survived by his daughter, Dr. Julie Vose. James grew up in Sargent, NE and was in the Naval Medical Core during WW II. After completing Medical School at UNMC, he specialized in Pathology. He owned his own pathology practice in Mitchell, SD for 35 years before retiring to Omaha, NE to be closer to family. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling all over the world on adventures with his family. He will be remembered as a kind, intelligent, and generous man. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Aksarben Village Assisted Living, 1330 S. 70th Street, Omaha, NE on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Serene Care Hospice, 4905 S. 107th Ave, Suite 205, Omaha, NE, 68127 or the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 8030 Farnam Dr., Omaha, NE 68114. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

