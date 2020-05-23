Vosburg, Bruce D. Preceded in death by parents, Noble Perrin and Dena Ferrari Vosburg. Survived by loving wife, Susan Simpson Vosburg; and children, M. Amy Vosburg-Casey (Mike, deceased) Wendy Fox (Chad) and B. David Vosburg, Jr. (Kathryn); and grandchildren, Zane and Nora Fox, Elena Vosburg-Casey and Samantha, Daniel and Lauren Vosburg; brothers, Noble (Tuck) and wife Susan, Sherwood (Woody) Vosburg; and brother-in-law, Stephen T. Simpson. Bruce passed away after a 26-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Bruce was very proud of his parents who sacrificed much to nurture and educate their three sons through colleges and grad schools as first generation graduates. Bruce went through the University of Notre Dame on an athletic scholarship and Harvard University Law School on an academic scholarship. He practiced law for over 50 years, many as the President/Managing Partner of the Fitzgerald, Schorr Law Firm. He was active in the Omaha community, serving on many non-profit boards and as President or Board Chair of several, among them Children's Crisis Center, Child Savings Institute, Durham Museum, City of Omaha Parks, Omaha Bar Association, Nebraska Appleseed, Omaha Library Foundation, the Omaha Nebraska and Missouri Valley Tennis Association and the United States Tennis Association Executive Committee and Constitution and Rules Committee. He won many city and state tennis championships and served over 30 years as the Chair of the USTA/Missouri Valley Tennis Grievance Committee. He was elected to the Nebraska Tennis and United States Tennis Association/Missouri Valley Halls of Fame, as well as the Creighton Prep Athletic Hall of Fame. Besides enjoying tennis, squash and fly-fishing, Bruce spent many hours working in his perennial gardens where he said he felt God's presence as much as in church, and particularly enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. A Private Family Burial will be held Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Margaret Mary Church or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
