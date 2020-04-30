Voorhees, Barbara Louise

Voorhees, Barbara Louise Barbara Louise Voorhees, 73, of Grand Island passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Barbara was born December 7, 1946 in El Paso, Texas, the daughter of Wiley and Willie Mae (Nunley) Shoemaker. She graduated from Sanderson High School, Texas, in 1965 before attending Durham Business College in San Antonio, graduating in 1966. Barbara was employed with Texas Pharmacal Company. On July 14, 1967, Barbara was united in marriage to Donald Voorhees in Sanderson, TX, following his discharge from the United States Army. They soon relocated to Omaha where they made their home for the next 40 plus years. They were blessed with one son, Jeffrey Douglas Voorhees. The couple moved to Grand Island in 2016. Those who cherish her memory include sisters, Glenda (Kyle) Walker, Nancy (Charles) Fletcher and Lisa Herrington; and brother, David Shoemaker, all of Texas; sister-in-law, Virginia (Ron) Townsend of Grand Island; mother of her grandchildren, Katie (Tim) Thurkettle of Hudsonville, MI; grandchildren, Calvin, Hannah, Felicity and Gabriel Voorhees; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2017; son, Jeffrey in 2008; and her parents. There will be a Private Celebration of Life Service held at 1pm Thursday, April 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island. However, family and friends are welcome to participate in the virtual service which will be live streamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Pastor Todd Bowen will officiate. Burial will be Friday at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. Pastor Eric Olson will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to an organization of the donor's choice in Barbara's name. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE (308) 398-2929

