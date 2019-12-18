Vonderlage, Linda K. Age 76 Of Omaha. Survived by husband, Richard of Omaha; children, Paul (Todd Crouse) Vonderlage of Omaha, Darrin (Krista) Vonderlage of Bellevue, Traci (Mark) Scott of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Trenton Scott, Michael (Danielle) Smith and Kelsey (Josh) Chittreenatr; great-grandchildren, Abigail Smith and Kiloh Chittreenatr; sisters-in-law, Susan (Bill) Hammer of Hagerstown, MD; Diann Tompkin of Sun Prairie, WI. FUNERAL: 11am Friday, Lutheran Church of the Master (East Campus), Omaha. VISITATION, Thursday Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3-8pm with the family present from 6-8pm. VISITATION will continue for one hour before the Service at the Church in Omaha. Memorials to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (JDRF). Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.