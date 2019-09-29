Vollmer, David David Vollmer passed away on July 8, 2019 in Omaha. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Hilda and Albert Vollmer. He graduated from South Dakota State University and worked as an electrical engineer at the Army Corps of Engineers before retiring in 1996. David was intellectually curious and a voracious reader on a wide variety of topics. He enjoyed a lifelong love of old Ford and Lincoln cars. He is survived by Jim and Judy Vollmer (Sioux Falls), Dean and Diane Vollmer (Sioux Falls), Joyce Brown (Omaha); and six nieces and nephews in various states. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 7pm Wednesday, October 2, at Citylight Church - West, 3401 Oak View Drive, Omaha (south of Oak View Mall). VISITATION before the Service begins at 6pm.

