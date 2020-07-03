Volcek, John W. Age 66, of Salem, Missouri, formerly of Omaha passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. John is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Salem, Missouri; son, Jon J. Hollenbeck (Danielle); three grandchildren; one great-grandson; three siblings, and his mother, Jean Volcek of Omaha.

