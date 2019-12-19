Vokal, Donald C.

Vokal, Donald C. January 16, 1947 - December 15, 2019 Age 72. Preceded in death by wife, Kim; parents, James and Elizabeth "Claire". Survived by children, Nathan, Emily, Charles; siblings, Mary Benak (Joe), Jim Vokal (Nell), Susan Brandt (Mark); sister-in-law, Pam Winn (Gary); brother-in-law, Bob Ihrig (Susan); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, December 21st, 10-11am. MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am both at Avery Presbyterian Church, 1910 East Avery Road, Bellevue. Military Honors by the Army National Guard. Private Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Avery Presbyterian Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

