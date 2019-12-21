Vogtman, Ronald W. August 28, 1932 - December 19, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel with interment at 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Monday, 10-11am, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

