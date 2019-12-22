Vogtman, Ronald W. August 28, 1932 - December 19, 2019 Preceded in death by his son, Thomas Vogtman. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Char; children, Terry Ann (Leon) Roberts, Sandra (Jerry) Wallace, Robert Vogtman, and David (Lacy) Vogtman; 20 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; his extended family and many dear friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 11am at the Pacific Street Chapel, with Interment at 1pm in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Monday, 10-11am at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the family. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
