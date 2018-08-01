Vlcek, Wilma Marie (Wesely) Aug 3, 1928 - Jul 31, 2018 Preceded in death by husbands, Wilfred Wesely and William Vlcek; son, William Vlcek, Jr. Survived by children: Gary Wesely (Rose), Kenneth Wesely (Alice), Jennifer Wolbach (Robert), Carol Martin (Clyde), Teresa Kucera (Doug), Diane Svatora (Larry), and Linda Hinrichsen (Jack); 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 2nd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, August 3rd at 10:30am at St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff, NE. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cedar Hill, NE. Memorials to St. George Catholic Church in Morse Bluff or Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

