Vlasnik, Anna M.

Vlasnik, Anna M. March 19, 1925 - November 26, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Wesley J. Survived by daughter, Suzanne M. Barrientos (John Jr.); granddaughter, Becca Barrientos; other relatives and friends. Family Services. Interment in St. John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

