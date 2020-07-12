Vlasak, Maxine R. (Kovar) September 1, 1924 - July 2, 2020 Preceded in death by brother, Jerome "Bud" (Catherine/Darlene) Kovar; sister, Orpha (Mel) Maldonado and their children, Doreen, Kirk and Mark; and niece, Karen Sanchez. Survived by brother, Darrell (Roberta) Kovar; nieces, Katherine Flory, Karen Hill, and Sarah Lintel; several great-nieces and nephews; friends. Private Graveside Services were held at Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

