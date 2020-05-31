Visek, Teri Lu June 6, 1956 - April 27, 2020 Family and friends mourn the loss of Teri Lu Visek of Omaha, who passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, just short of the one-year anniversary of her knockout win over cancer. Teri was born in Omaha on June 6, 1956 to Hazel and Larry Brennan. She was the second of five children, known to all by her spectacular red hair, her irreverent sense of humor, and her passion for Nursing. Teri earned her Degree in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in various hospitals and in home health care. Teri was a natural caregivercompassionate, loving, and talented. She found joy and love in her family and in caring for others. Teri loved ballet and visiting beautiful places, was quick with a joke and a laugh, enjoyed reminiscing about family and good times, and was known for wearing clothes and jewelry that always included that extra 'sparkle'. She was singularly devoted to her grandson, Ryan. And while she never held her newest grandson, Jase, born in January in Oklahoma, she adored him. Teri was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Teri is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Gary Visek; son, Brandon Visek (Jennifer); grandsons, Ryan Visek and Jase Visek; sisters, Carol Brennan and Susan Hayman (Randy); brother, Bob Brennan (Sharie); and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Her grandparents, her parents, and her sister Mary, preceded her in death. Family and friends will GATHER to CELEBRATE Teri's Life on Saturday, June 6, at 11am at John A. Gentleman Chapel, 1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha. Those unable to attend the Service in person are invited to join via livestream at: http://boxcast.tv/view/teri-lu-visek-726556. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation can do so in the name of the Visek family through Gary Visek, 3017 S. 145th Ave, Omaha, NE 68144. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
