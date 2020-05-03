Visek, Teri Lu June 6, 1956 - April 27, 2020 No Services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated to charities to be determined. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

