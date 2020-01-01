Violett, Helena October 18, 1951 - December 26, 2019 Omaha. Survived by husband, John; brother, Max (Susan) Bauer; family and friends VISITATION: Thursday 5-7pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday 10am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Helena Violett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.